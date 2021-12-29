Camelot Portfolios LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,605,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 691.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 676,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,997,000 after acquiring an additional 590,809 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,614,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 368.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 327,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after acquiring an additional 257,686 shares during the period. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,222,000.

Shares of FCTR remained flat at $$35.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,622. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.37. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97.

