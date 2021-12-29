NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) is Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s Largest Position

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,442,225 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 8,102 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy Partners comprises about 10.3% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $108,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 90.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEP traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.94. 253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,924. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.52.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

