MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Has $7.85 Million Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,690 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Kirby were worth $7,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.48. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 4,425 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $257,844.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $58,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,717 shares of company stock valued at $387,715. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.