Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. One Radio Caca coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $594.96 million and approximately $77.92 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00059948 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,909.75 or 1.00359421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00073638 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00051668 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

