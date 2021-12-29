PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $39,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $256,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $172.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.68. The company has a market cap of $238.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $173.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

