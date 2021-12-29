Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises approximately 2.9% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,415,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,906,241,000 after purchasing an additional 132,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,790,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,684,583,000 after purchasing an additional 49,172 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,335,000 after purchasing an additional 242,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,911,000 after purchasing an additional 31,681 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DE opened at $349.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $351.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.55. The company has a market cap of $107.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $262.85 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.89.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

