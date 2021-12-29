Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Lowers Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC trimmed its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,240 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,921,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,231,296,000 after acquiring an additional 88,474 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,387,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,569,801,000 after purchasing an additional 172,562 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in First Republic Bank by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,396,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,340,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,102,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,001,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,834,000 after buying an additional 297,720 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.17.

FRC stock opened at $207.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.03. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $141.03 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.14%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

