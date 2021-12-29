Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 1,008 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $128.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.05. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

