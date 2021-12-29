Brighton Jones LLC Buys 7,828 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 282,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after buying an additional 40,861 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 84,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Human Investing LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 167,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 18,783 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 418.1% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 217,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 175,915 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $49.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.39.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

