Brighton Jones LLC Sells 211 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 697.4% in the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,999,000 after purchasing an additional 757,118 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 560.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 749,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,947,000 after purchasing an additional 635,694 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,111,000 after buying an additional 350,993 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,434,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22,028.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 285,052 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $171.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.51 and a 200-day moving average of $161.15. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.02 and a 12 month high of $171.77.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

