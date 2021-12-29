OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on OCINF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of OCI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of OCI in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of OCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €23.50 ($26.70) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Get OCI alerts:

OTCMKTS OCINF remained flat at $$27.50 on Wednesday. OCI has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $29.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.60.

OCI NV is a holding company, which engages production and distribution of natural gas-based fertilizers and industrial chemicals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Methanol U.S., Methanol Europe, Nitrogen U.S., Nitrogen Europe, Fertiglobe, and Othesr. The Methanol U.S.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for OCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.