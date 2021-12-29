Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Ambu A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMBBY remained flat at $$24.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.55. Ambu A/S has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $58.40.

Ambu A/S engages in the development, production, and marketing of diagnostic and life-supporting devices for hospitals and rescue services. It operates through the following segments: Anaesthesia; Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics; and Visualisation. The Anaesthesia segment offers products from resuscitators, face masks, and laryngeal masks to the single use flexible intubation scope.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambu A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambu A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.