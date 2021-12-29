NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.60.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,629. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.24.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 53.34%. The business had revenue of $412.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is -116.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 19.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 7.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

