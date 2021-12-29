Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.83 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.94.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

