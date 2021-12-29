Versor Investments LP Acquires 9,100 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 84.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 96.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

NYSE CAH opened at $51.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.