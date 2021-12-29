Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $333,000 Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $757,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,662,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,955,000 after buying an additional 29,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.70.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $248.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.27. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $249.59. The firm has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

