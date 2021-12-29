Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend by 65.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a payout ratio of 90.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.0%.

NYSE IVR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.84. 24,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,535,868. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $885.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 60.02% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, President Kevin M. Collins purchased 9,000 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 15,236 shares of company stock valued at $46,396 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 16.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 17.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 431,486 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 210.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

