Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,451. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $111.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -391.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 0.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Investors Real Estate Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

