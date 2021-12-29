Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.06% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

SLNO stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.48. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,545. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $3.36.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 85.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 50,305 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 868.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 116,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 67.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 365,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 147,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

