McDonald’s (MCD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD) in the last few weeks:

12/29/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $271.00 to $314.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/20/2021 – McDonald’s was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/15/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $298.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $255.00 to $295.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE MCD traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $268.97. 5,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,285. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $269.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.07. The stock has a market cap of $200.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

