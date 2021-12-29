Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Buys 200 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

NYSE DIS opened at $155.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.10 billion, a PE ratio of 142.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.17 and its 200 day moving average is $170.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

