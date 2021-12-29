Human Investing LLC Sells 473 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Human Investing LLC lessened its stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Employers by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,108,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,043,000 after acquiring an additional 93,670 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Employers by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,199,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,336,000 after acquiring an additional 793,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Employers by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,226,000 after acquiring an additional 25,663 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Employers by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,622,000 after acquiring an additional 38,281 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Employers by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EIG opened at $41.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.01. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.19 and a one year high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.92 million. Employers had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In related news, Director Michael J. Mcsally bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.24 per share, for a total transaction of $117,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

