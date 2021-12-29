Independent Family Office LLC Sells 8 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Independent Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,933.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,907.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,765.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,696.10 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

