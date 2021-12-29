Flossbach Von Storch AG Reduces Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Flossbach Von Storch AG reduced its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,099.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,300,000 after purchasing an additional 201,458 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,574,000 after purchasing an additional 187,554 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $173,345,000 after purchasing an additional 185,729 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,217,000 after purchasing an additional 151,258 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,442,000 after purchasing an additional 143,407 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total value of $5,185,103.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,261 shares of company stock worth $57,627,705. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

NYSE EPAM opened at $682.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 94.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $654.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $605.35. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $328.90 and a 52 week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.