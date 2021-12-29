Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,646 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in CVS Health by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,519,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235,096 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $291,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in CVS Health by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $946,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,455,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVS opened at $103.21 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.46. The company has a market cap of $136.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen upped their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.18.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

