Critical Comparison: NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) versus Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) and Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NeuroPace and Pulse Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroPace 0 1 4 0 2.80 Pulse Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

NeuroPace presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 164.90%. Pulse Biosciences has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 149.49%. Given NeuroPace’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NeuroPace is more favorable than Pulse Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroPace and Pulse Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroPace -66.77% N/A -25.15% Pulse Biosciences N/A -163.35% -91.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeuroPace and Pulse Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroPace $41.14 million 5.35 -$24.28 million N/A N/A Pulse Biosciences N/A N/A -$49.85 million ($2.31) -6.42

NeuroPace has higher revenue and earnings than Pulse Biosciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.7% of NeuroPace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 50.7% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NeuroPace beats Pulse Biosciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. The company sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. NeuroPace, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. The NPES provides local tumor control and initiates an adaptive immune response with a vaccine-like effect by inducing immunogenic apoptosis of the cells. The company was founded on May 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

