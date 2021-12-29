Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) is Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 363.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,885,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047,016 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $153,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.18.

