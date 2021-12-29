Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Sells 513 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY trimmed its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 724,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,574,000 after buying an additional 402,477 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,236,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 150,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,840,000. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

NYSE AMC traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.40. The stock had a trading volume of 170,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,673,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.28. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $72.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.86.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 79,087 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $2,813,915.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 18,316 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $565,231.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,272,880 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,540. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Macquarie lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.08.

AMC Entertainment Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.