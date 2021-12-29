Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will report earnings per share of $3.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.07. Snap-on reported earnings of $3.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share.

SNA has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.90. The company had a trading volume of 171,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,021. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $165.88 and a 1-year high of $259.99.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.77%.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter worth $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 115.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 169,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,457,000 after buying an additional 90,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,748,000 after buying an additional 57,325 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter worth approximately $3,620,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

