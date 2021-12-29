Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,781 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 386.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,729.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.30. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,214. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.47. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $21.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.