Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 94,862 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,862 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 75,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 91,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 32,855 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 328,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 233,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 42,204 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCQ traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $21.20. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,274. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.98 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

