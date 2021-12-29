Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,905 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000.

NYSEARCA QLTA traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,240. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.27. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.67 and a one year high of $58.55.

