Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,472 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $11,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TER. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $367,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,402,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 19.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 16.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $166.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.05 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.53.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.53%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,377 shares of company stock valued at $4,969,510. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TER. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

