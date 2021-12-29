Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,723 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $9,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Bbva USA lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 331,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,986,000 after purchasing an additional 107,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $50.31 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.43. The firm has a market cap of $126.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

SNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink raised shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

