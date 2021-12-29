KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $52,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $53,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of KLA by 31.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in KLA by 67.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KGI Securities raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.35.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $436.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $252.02 and a 52-week high of $442.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $399.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

