Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,256 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $250.18. The stock had a trading volume of 608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,943. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.29.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

