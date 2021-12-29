Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Makes New Investment in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 90,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000. Smith & Wesson Brands accounts for 1.5% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY owned 0.19% of Smith & Wesson Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 81.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 91.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $17.49. The company had a trading volume of 656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,700. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 98.57% and a net margin of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $230.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 3,076 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $50,784.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

