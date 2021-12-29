Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Takes Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 56,112 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,000. BHP Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 43.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 55.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter worth $102,000. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BBL traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $59.63. The company had a trading volume of 16,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,507. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $68.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Several analysts have issued reports on BBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.50 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

