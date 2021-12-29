Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 47,546 Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DT. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 5.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 219,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 17.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 9.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 183.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.55.

DT stock opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 218.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.46. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.12 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 104,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $6,642,167.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.38 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,147,228. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

