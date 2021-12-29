Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Boosts Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 60.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Humana were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 346.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth $46,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth $52,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Humana by 411.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth $54,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $466.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.05. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.15.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

