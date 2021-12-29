Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 256 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD opened at $303.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Wolfe Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.24.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

