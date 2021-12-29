Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $10.59 Million Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 27.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 207,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,213 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 2.7% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $10,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ISTB opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.39 and a twelve month high of $51.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.