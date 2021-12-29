Independent Wealth Network Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,180,000 after buying an additional 25,150 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 265,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $81.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.23. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.282 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%.

