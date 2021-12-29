Toews Corp ADV Purchases New Shares in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 5.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 19.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ameren by 1.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 211,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Ameren by 16.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Ameren stock opened at $88.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $90.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 57.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

