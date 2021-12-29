Toews Corp ADV Buys Shares of 12,200 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,659,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,889,000 after purchasing an additional 258,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,819,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,776,000 after acquiring an additional 712,405 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,010,000 after acquiring an additional 22,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAG opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 50.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

