Toews Corp ADV Invests $409,000 in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 15,410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kellogg by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,019,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,939,000 after purchasing an additional 98,226 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,483,000 after purchasing an additional 96,991 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Kellogg by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.90.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $5,159,207.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,001 shares of company stock worth $15,611,729. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg stock opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.41. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.39%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

