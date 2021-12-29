Barnett & Company Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 60,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $357,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 360,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.90.

