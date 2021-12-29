25,000 Shares in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Acquired by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,152,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919,356 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,735,000 after purchasing an additional 138,774 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,735,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,903,000 after purchasing an additional 124,224 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,218,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,817,000 after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 846,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,535,000 after buying an additional 113,662 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69.

