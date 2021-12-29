Barnett & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.30.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $206.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.86. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.11 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

