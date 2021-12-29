Barnett & Company Inc. Purchases 3,186 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 345.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSEW. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,613,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,439,000 after purchasing an additional 186,453 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 694,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,440,000 after acquiring an additional 60,620 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 566,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 469,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,548,000 after acquiring an additional 15,451 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2,759.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 320,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,509,000 after acquiring an additional 308,873 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

GSEW stock opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.